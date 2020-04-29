Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $2.28 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.11. 628,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,927. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $122.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

