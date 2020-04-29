Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $22.37 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,814 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $22,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,529 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 133.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 59,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. 4,794,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,865,889. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

