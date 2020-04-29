Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $113.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,420. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average is $119.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

