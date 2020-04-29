Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $49,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,312,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,956. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average is $108.67.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

