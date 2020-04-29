Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $5.23 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECH. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ECH traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. 2,632,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.