Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $6.49 Million Stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,046 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 1.18% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,131.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWQ stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 531,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,509. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $32.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

