Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $7.81 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,609 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Spain ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 2.07% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 58,308 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,705,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,540,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 113,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fis Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 67,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 572,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,893. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

