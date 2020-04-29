Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $778,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 1.83% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 152,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000.

EWO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 134,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,691. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

