Millburn Ridgefield Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,744 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.57% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $932,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 114,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,363,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.16. 702,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,173. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.