Millburn Ridgefield Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,465 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

TUR traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,056. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

