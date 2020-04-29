Millburn Ridgefield Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,065,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $171,992,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.54% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,955,000 after buying an additional 520,485 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,409,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,730,000 after buying an additional 229,737 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,368,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,248. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

