Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 2,688 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 1.83% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THD. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,457,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,787,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,551,000.

Shares of THD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 102,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,141. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $96.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33.

