Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 18,498 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,498 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 1.89% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2,696.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 618,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 596,432 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 69,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

