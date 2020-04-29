Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 23,724 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,724 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,061 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,668,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,560 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,095,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at $21,601,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2,733.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 301,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 291,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.25. 2,974,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,266. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $64.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

