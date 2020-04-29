Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 4,228 Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 1.26% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

Shares of EIS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,817. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

