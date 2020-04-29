Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,794 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Facebook from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.91. 21,394,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,230,834. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.35. The company has a market cap of $534.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,415 shares of company stock worth $17,232,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

