Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.61. 8,288,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,071. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $192.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.