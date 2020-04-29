Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 212 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 162,590 shares of company stock worth $52,595,956. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.97. The company has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

