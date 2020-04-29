Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 24,370 Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In other news, Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 14,020 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $221,516.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

