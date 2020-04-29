Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,952 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,332,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,829,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $326,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,386 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,077,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

