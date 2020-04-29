Mission Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 12,989 SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,434,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,701,000 after acquiring an additional 88,910 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 771,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 123,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 445,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 68,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,690. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $32.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.