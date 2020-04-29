Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Altria Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after purchasing an additional 691,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,379,000 after purchasing an additional 761,711 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

NYSE MO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,098,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,940,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

