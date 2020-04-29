Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.31 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.95. 2,424,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,540. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

