Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Alphabet by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eos Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 1,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

GOOG stock traded down $42.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,233.67. 2,861,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $879.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,187.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,318.81. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

