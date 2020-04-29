Mission Wealth Management LP Has $252,000 Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,969,000 after purchasing an additional 193,974 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Cerner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,642,000 after acquiring an additional 350,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,008,000 after acquiring an additional 128,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,479,000 after buying an additional 432,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.76. 3,118,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.48.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

