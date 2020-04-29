Mission Wealth Management LP Has $256,000 Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Total were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 61.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 9.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

TOT stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,175. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Total SA will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total bought 81,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,839,198 shares of company stock worth $15,137,855 and sold 1,030,591 shares worth $8,902,068.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

