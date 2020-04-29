Mission Wealth Management LP Has $267,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after acquiring an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,623,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,105,000 after purchasing an additional 288,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,893,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,053,000 after purchasing an additional 545,225 shares during the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,039. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

