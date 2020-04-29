Mission Wealth Management LP Has $269,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. 1,662,388 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

