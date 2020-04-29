Mission Wealth Management LP Has $276,000 Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $2,791,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. Argus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.07.

In related news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $356.01. 906,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,676. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $387.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.