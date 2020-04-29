Mission Wealth Management LP Has $602,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

