Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after buying an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.36. 3,172,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.85. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Argus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

