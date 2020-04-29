Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 21.3% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cfra boosted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,343,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.