Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 450 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $92.54. 4,799,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

