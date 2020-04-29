Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after buying an additional 1,420,929 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after purchasing an additional 789,502 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.11. 2,995,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

