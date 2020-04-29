Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 110 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 159,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after acquiring an additional 432,869 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.80. The stock had a trading volume of 520,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,435. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $163.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

