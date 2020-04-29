Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,197 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,896,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,137. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

