Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 40 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 186,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,837,000 after acquiring an additional 124,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

NYSE:BDX traded down $8.08 on Tuesday, reaching $261.92. 2,163,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.89.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

