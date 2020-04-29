Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 4,220 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. 17,235,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,556,166. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

