Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 793 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 425.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,614,000 after buying an additional 326,946 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 418.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,866. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

