Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 811 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

Adobe stock traded down $15.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.45. 3,890,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

