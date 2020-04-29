Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $293,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $30,180,305.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at $30,290,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 924,861 shares of company stock worth $109,773,896.

ZM stock traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,461,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,276,530. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $181.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion and a PE ratio of 2,057.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.30.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

