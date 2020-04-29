Moelis & Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Moelis & Co has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Moelis & Co has a dividend payout ratio of 72.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Moelis & Co to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. 744,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,921. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.29 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,688 shares of company stock worth $8,134,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

