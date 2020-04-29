MSG Networks (MSGN) to Release Earnings on Friday

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect MSG Networks to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MSG Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSGN stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,233. MSG Networks has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $701.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Imperial Capital cut MSG Networks from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

