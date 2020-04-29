MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,197 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.09. 14,077,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,835,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.