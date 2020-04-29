MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Allergan by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $4,866,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after buying an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGN traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $187.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,612,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.26.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

