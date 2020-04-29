MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $29.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $769.12. 15,181,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,536,835. The company has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of -151.70 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $580.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk acquired 13,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Tesla to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

