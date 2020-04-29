MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 593 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 31,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 38,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.79.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.46. 5,602,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,979. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

