MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 131 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,947,183,000 after buying an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,190,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,177,103,000 after buying an additional 89,352 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after buying an additional 1,181,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.61.

INTU traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.83. 941,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

