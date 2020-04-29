MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 708 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2,003.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 129,014 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 187,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $639,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 6.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $913,762.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.17. 8,984,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

