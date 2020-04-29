MV Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,952 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,423,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 75,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 288,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,587,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,928. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.